HAVRE, MT - This past weekend the University of Providence men's wrestling team competed at the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships and while the team finished sixth, redshirt sophomore KC Buday captured the conference crown in the heavyweight division.
The most consistent wrestler for the Argos all season long, defeated Eastern Oregon's Noel Orozco for the first time in two years in the championship match.
"I think it was a really big confidence booster for me." said KC Buday. "I haven't beat that kid since my first season as a redshirt freshman. It really sets my confidence going into the national tournament knowing that I can compete with anyone in the country. "
The Argos heavyweight defeated Orozco 2-1 in the championship match to win the CCC conference title. With it being the first time Buday beat Orozco in two years a lot of the credit goes to KC, but Providence head coach Steve Komac believes some of the credit goes to Argos assistant coach Ty Vinson.
"Ty works with our heavyweights a lot." said Komac. "Ty and KC discussed a game plan, Ty and KC discussed what would make a difference in the match. He's able to execute game plans and it worked out really well."
While a conference title is a good start, KC is hoping for more success at nationals.
"Wrestling is something I love to do, so I'm going to go out there, I'm going to give it my best effort and hopefully that leads to a National Championship."
Buday and four other Argos will wrestle at the National Championships in Wichita, Kansas beginning on Sunday March 6th.