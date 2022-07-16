Well, it looks like we can officially add basketball to the growing list of sports that I’m not very good at. But luckily for the U-S of A, the Argos women's team, is very good at it, as they begin preparations to represent their country in Mexico, this October.
“I’m really excited. I didn’t get to play last year, so to hear we were gonna be Team USA was huge deal," said Argos Senior, Kennedy Cartwright. "Its set goals for me, and set goals for the team to push myself, push them, work hard, and get back at it.”
Get back at it, is right. it seems like forever ago that the news first broke about the Argos women's team being selected to compete at the FISU America games. but before we knew it, summer was here, and now the countdown has officially begun.
“At first coming in it was like, we were just excited to get back, and then we put the jerseys on and like, ok, it’s getting real now," laughed Argos Junior, Maddy Dixon. "We’re going to Mexico, we’re Team USA, and that’s just super exciting, and it gives us that extra push to wanna work hard to be at our best when we get to that point.”
Although the title of Team USA is nice, there’s still a lot of work to do between now and October as the goal for the team remains the same..
“It should push us to be great this year, and I think that this is awesome," stated Cartwright
Awesome like those uniforms. am i right?
“Putting this on, I looked at myself in the mirror and was like, wow! I look pretty official," chuckled Cartwright.
Be sure to check back for more updates on the Argos as the countdown continues to the FISU games.