Missoula Sentinel and University of Providence standout Zaccheus Darko-Kelly has been added to the Toronto Raptors Summer league roster.
The combo guard is the two-time reigning Frontier Conference Player of the Year and a two time 1st team All-American in his two season with the Argos.
Darko-Kelly played his first two collegiate seasons at Montana Western before following Head Coach Steve Keller to Providence.
In his final season with Providence he averaged 18.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while leading the Argos to the Frontier Conference Regular Season and Tournament titles.
Darko-Kelly is the only NAIA players on the Raptors Summer League roster which includes the #4 Overall pick ins this years NBA Draft, Scottie Barnes.