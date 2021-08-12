Of the five quarterbacks who make up the position group for Montana State Football, the top two in the running to be the Bobcats' starter this season are Matt McKay and Tucker Rovig.
Though the battle to be QB1 is a competition, the two juniors say it's a healthy one.
"Not all competitions are fun and healthy, but I would definitely say this one is," McKay said. "We're all there for each other, we all talk, laugh, play games and stuff so I mean I think that's good that off the field if we get along then on the field will be easy for us."
"One of the great things about this competition is that it's always been healthy," Rovig said. "Us three quarterbacks were really good friends, best of friends, we get along really well."
Sophomore, Casey Bauman, started the first three games of the 2019 season and then Rovig played the remaining 12, finishing the year with 1,969 passing yards going 172-for-279 and throwing 15 touchdowns.
McKay transferred from North Carolina State in 2020 and was named the starter for the Sonny Holland Classic in April. Since the spring season, McKay and Rovig have learned from each other.
"I don't think I've seen a dude that dives into the playbook as much as he has," Rovig said. "He's really spent a lot of time over this past off season, it's made a good competition with that cause it makes you go ok I want to go match you I want to go beat you with that kind of stuff."
"Their leadership styles and just how they build chemistry around with their teammates I think it's pretty cool," McKay said. "Just the relationships they have around with their teammates and how they push them I think it's definitely something I took a part of my game too."
Along with McKay, Rovig and Bauman, Butte native, Tommy Mellott and Sean Austin are the five players who make up the quarterback room. One of the key qualities that makes a great quarterback is the ability to lead by example, and this healthy competition during fall camp sets the tone for the rest of the team.
"I think that's something that really pays dividends not just for the competition for the QB room, but for the team because it just shows that you have some selfless guys that are behind center that are willing to do anything for the good of the team."
The Cats' season opener is at the University of Wyoming on Saturday, September 4 at 2 p.m.