GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence has named Michael Rahn as the interim head coach of the men's soccer team. Rahn takes over for Daniel Burstein who resigned to become an assistant coach at the University of North Dakota.
"It's been quite a transition," said Michal Rahn. "A great opportunity that I couldn't pass up."
Rahn comes to the Argos, after spending last season with Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO. It's been quite a whirlwind for Rahn to take on a new job, in a new place so close to the start of the season.
"Right now, I've been just trying to get my feet underneath me and learn about the players and school, Rahn added."
This is the Argos third different men's soccer head coach in the last three seasons, and the players have already started making adjustments.
"I'm 100 percent always ready to buy into whatever a coach brings to me. I'm pretty well rounded and know how to adjust, added senior goalkeeper Evan Scholes.
Although a last minute coaching change isn't something you can truly prepare for, the Argos have rallied together through all the uncertainty.
"You find out you coach is leaving a week before the season, that can certainly bring in some doubts, but the guys have responded well and been fantastic," said senior defender Matthew Wilkinson.
"I am very proud of this team and how we've been able to adjust last minute and have done so very quickly," noted Scholes.
The Argos kick off their season on Friday September 3, at 3 p.m. when they host Embry Riddle at Argo Field.