Before they were All-Around title holders, Montana State cowgirls, Shelby and Paige Rasmussen, were born into the rodeo world.
"I got my first horse when I was two. I don't even remember when I first started competing, but it was about as early as I can remember,” recent MSU graduate, Shelby said.
While Shelby loved the sport from day one, Paige had a little different opinion when she was younger.
"My first memory of going to a rodeo is I wanted to go home,” now MSU junior, Paige laughed and said. “I didn't like the rodeo scene, I always just sat in the trailer and watched movies and just wanted to get home."
However, both have the rodeo lifestyle engrained in them. Their dad, Flint Rasmussen, has been one of the most well-known Professional Bullriding Association rodeo entertainers for the last 20 years. His dad, Stan, which is Shelby and Paige’s grandpa, was also a part of the Montana State rodeo team in the late 1950’s as well as a rodeo announcer with Flint’s brother, Will.
"I'll never forget there was a drill team and the song playing was Redneck Girls. There's a point in the song that says hell yea and I remember looking and there's these two little girls with the window open leaning out of the motor home saying, “hell yea!” Flint laughed and said. “I thought what am I doing, what are we doing with these girls."
Their mom, Katie, was also a member of the Montana State rodeo team in the 1980’s and she still competes in barrel racing with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. She is also a successful horse trainer, as she taught herself how to train when she was growing up in Havre, Montana.
"Shelby, from the time she was five months all she wanted to do was get on a horse,” Katie said. “She'd get on horses with strangers at rodeos and if they came to bring her back, she cried like I was the meanest mother in the world."
As Shelby’s love for the sport grew, Paige took a liking to it in due time.
"I actually went to the junior high state finals rodeo to watch my sister, and by the end of the week I was riding horses around and I told my mom I might want to do this."
Now, they are two of the 400 cowgirls and cowboys competing at the College National Finals Rodeo, also known as the CNFR, this week. Montana State’s women’s team is ranked first in the nation heading into the rodeo, and the sisters are one of the few sibling duos competing in the same events, goat tying and break away roping.
"I have never been prouder to be a Bobcat,” Shelby said. “I love being a part of this team, I’ve caught myself multiple times thinking wow I'm lucky to be a part of this program."
"The fact that they can both get on a horse and have feel and make their own horses now, we've not bought many finished horses we've made them ourselves, and now they're carrying on that legacy,” Katie said.
"I hope they continue to be successful because I know from watching them day to day how hard they work, and I hope people understand how hard they work and that's not a last name that's in there,” Flint said.
As Shelby plans to continue competing professionally and Paige heads into her junior year with the Bobcats, they’ve carried the life lessons learned from rodeo throughout their success in the sport.
"I think the biggest thing I've learned from both of them [mom and dad] is how to act and the attitude and how to be someone that people look up to and how to be someone who is respected more than anything."
"People are going to remember how you treat them when you walk out of the arena, not how you place or not how much you win. They're going to remember if you were willing to help the younger kids and if you're willing to smile at somebody even when you did bad. That's what they taught me."
Shelby and Paige start competition on Tuesday, June 15, and it will be aired on ESPN3.