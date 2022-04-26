Our Richard Tieman, brings us along for his first ever Ice Breaker experience from his point of view on the big day.
The time for talk and training was over. Ready or not, race day was here.
“And we’re off! 5 miles. Let’s do this thing!” - Richard Tieman
Nothing but sunny skies and good vibes today along the course, as Richard made a point to take it all in for his first Ice Breaker experience, checking in along the way.
We are at about midway point of the race. Not a bad midway point if I do say so myself. It’s a beautiful view. The whole course has been amazing so far, about to get to mile three of the 5-mile race. And then two more until the finish.
One mile may not have been necessarily harder than another, but the support and encouragement of the Great Falls community helped everyone across the finish line, including Richard.