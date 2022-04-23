Our Richard Tieman began his training to run the 42nd Annual Ice Breaker Race, with help from CMR long distance runner, Brayden Sundquist.
Below is a transcript of their conversation.
Richard Tieman: Alright, here we are at CMR track, because I have done it, I have signed up for the Ice Breaker Race. Not the 1 mile, not the 3 mile, but 5 miles is what I have gotten myself into for Sunday, April 24th. I decided to enlist a little bit of local help from long-distance runner, Brayden Sundquist, how are you doing?
Brayden Sundquist: I’m good, how are you?”
RT: I’m doing OK, wondering what I got myself into.
BS: It’s a fun race, you know, 5 Miles is one of the harder races to run. I am running it this year as well.
RT: I will see you out there. So, tell me then what are a few things that a person should know and do, to get themselves prepared for a long-distance run?
BS: Well, whenever you’re doing long-distance, you always want to do a little extra on your training. So, if you’re doing the 5 mile, you want to do 6 or 7 miles like once or twice a week.
RT: How about preparation right before the race and then during the race?
BS: Definitely want to make sure you’re all stretched out, loosened up. Rolling your legs out if you have a roller or a massage gun.
RT: Alright that doesn’t sound too bad, I feel a little bit better about it now. So, I am gonna go get changed, and then we’re going to stretch it out, and I’m gonna run a little bit on the track.