  • Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter

Our Richard Tieman begins his training to run the 42nd Annual Ice Breaker Race, with help from CMR long distance runner, Brayden Sundquist.

Our Richard Tieman began his training to run the 42nd Annual Ice Breaker Race, with help from CMR long distance runner, Brayden Sundquist.

Below is a transcript of their conversation.

Richard Tieman: Alright, here we are at CMR track, because I have done it, I have signed up for the Ice Breaker Race. Not the 1 mile, not the 3 mile, but 5 miles is what I have gotten myself into for Sunday, April 24th. I decided to enlist a little bit of local help from long-distance runner, Brayden Sundquist, how are you doing?

Brayden Sundquist: I’m good, how are you?”

RT: I’m doing OK, wondering what I got myself into.

BS: It’s a fun race, you know, 5 Miles is one of the harder races to run. I am running it this year as well.

RT: I will see you out there. So, tell me then what are a few things that a person should know and do, to get themselves prepared for a long-distance run?

BS: Well, whenever you’re doing long-distance, you always want to do a little extra on your training. So, if you’re doing the 5 mile, you want to do 6 or 7 miles like once or twice a week.

RT: How about preparation right before the race and then during the race?

BS: Definitely want to make sure you’re all stretched out, loosened up. Rolling your legs out if you have a roller or a massage gun.

RT: Alright that doesn’t sound too bad, I feel a little bit better about it now. So, I am gonna go get changed, and then we’re going to stretch it out, and I’m gonna run a little bit on the track.