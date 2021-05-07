While Bozeman and Gallatin High School are crosstown rivals, they came together for one event at their first-ever track & field meet on Thursday. The unified relay allowed for Special Olympics' Montana athletes to compete with their respective schools.
"Everyone was cheering for me that was my favorite part," special olympic athlete and Hawks senior, Earl Halbritter said.
The fans brought their cheers and the athletes brought their energy.
"It's in my blood when I just start on the 100 I just run like the wind," special olympic athlete and Raptors freshman, Payton Fulton said.
Though both teams ran like the wind, Bozeman took home the win. The Hawks boys won 84-56 and the Hawks girls won 108-37. Despite the result, the special olympic athletes' positive attitudes that they brought to the meet go far beyond the track.
"They've always been nice to me and said hi to me in the hallway and I've always made sure to be nice and kind to everybody just cause of them," Hawks senior, Connor Price said.
"They're always so happy and they're all so positive. It's awesome to be around and I want to be more like that," Raptors junior, Noah Dahlke said.
That feeling is reciprocated, Halbritter said his favorite part about his teammates is, "that they are always there for me."
Bozeman will go on the road to face Billings West while Gallatin will stay at home to host Billings Senior next week.