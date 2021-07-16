BILLINGS, Mont. - Rocky Mountain College Director of Athletics, Jeff Malby, has stepped down, effective August 31.
According to a release from the college, Brad Nason, Executive Vice President and Dean for Student Life, announced Malby’s resignation Friday.
A search for Malby's replacement will be launched
The following is from a release from Rocky Mountain College:
“I am extremely honored to have had the opportunity to serve my alma mater, our student-athletes as well as coaching and administrative staff.” Malby said.
Malby served under Bruce Parker as the associate athletic director from 2015 to 2018, before taking over the head job on an interim basis upon Parker’s retirement in February of 2018. In March of that year, Malby was promoted to the full time position.
“I have spent the majority of my career as a teacher and coach and have decided that I yearn to return to the classroom and basketball floor,” Malby added.
“We have accomplished a lot of positive things at Rocky. Team GPAs have shown improvement; we won back-to-back Frontier Conference Bandy Awards and finished second this year, and outside of a pandemic, our teams have been amazing volunteering throughout the Rocky and Billings-area communities.”
RMC President Bob Wilmouth stated, “We will never get in the way of allowing someone to pursue their passion but losing Jeff affects us both professionally and personally. He is an exceptional person and contributed to our continued evolution and I thank him on behalf of a grateful College for his service.”
The College will launch a comprehensive search for Malby’s replacement immediately. In the interim, long-time volleyball coach Laurie Kelly and previous Athletic Director, Bobby Beers, will be assisting with the administrative transition.