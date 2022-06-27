AUGUSTA, Mont. - I think Garth Brooks actually described it perfectly.
"Boots, chaps, cowboy hats. The roar of a Sunday crowd."
They call the thing a rodeo, and here’s how this one went down at Augusta’s biggest summer event.
People from all over the state packed the grounds for one of Montana's longest running rodeos, and the action came roaring out of the gate.
Kicking off the event, literally, was Saddle Bronc Riding, which saw several riders fall short and in the dirt in the first heat, but some had a decent ride. We’ll see how the next wave goes.
Next up was Steer Wrestling, and I gotta say, I am a fan! The best performance and the buckle, went to Helena’s own, Austin Whitehouse, who pinned his steer at 6.4 seconds. He should really consider a career in pro wrestling.
Back to Saddle Bronc Riding for the final heat where Liam Pauly out of miles city, had a fantastic ride hanging on for a score of 82 and took home the gold buckle. Nicely done.
At the end, nobody was able to stay on the full 8 seconds during the Bull-riding main event, but when it comes to the Augusta rodeo, everyone walked away happy.
“Ever since I was a little kid, you always hear about how wild Augusta is,” smiled this year's “All Around” Saddle Winner, Jesse Kruse. “You know, the rodeo, the after rodeo, before rodeo.. It’s just a good time. So, it’s one a guy dang sure doesn’t want to miss.”