HELENA, Mont. - A great crowd at the Cool Alley Arena Friday night, because what better way to cap off a family fun day at the fair, than with roping, racing, and riding!
We start with Tie Down Roping, as we witnessed a near flawless performance from Jason Smith out of Alberta, Canada, with a time of 8.3 seconds and that will move him into the number 1 spot.
Onto Barrel Racing where it was as close as they come but not enough for Helena's own, Rene Cloninger, as a 10th of a second would keep her out of first place. What a heartbreaker.
And finally onto our favorite event of the evening, Bull Riding. no qualifying rides from Thursday, would we see any tonight? Yes!
Not one but TWO qualifying rides but there can be only one, number 1 and that was Wylee Hurst out of Rigby, Idaho with a score of 77.5
Will that be enough for the grand prize? find out tonight at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds for the epic finale of the Last Chance Stampede.