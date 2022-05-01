BILLINGS, Mont. - On Sunday afternoon, Dakota Louis rode to a 91-point score on the final ride of the day to secure the win at the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational at MetraPark in Billings.
The Browning native went 3-for-3 on the weekend, securing the event win and a spot in the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
Louis tied for the top ride with Kaique Pacheco with an 88.5-point score in Round 1. In Round 2 on Sunday, Louis rode Air Tight Alibi for 85.75 points, putting him on top of the leaderboard entering the championship round.
In the championship round, Louis didn't get a qualifying ride on WSM's Trail of Tears and was awarded a re-ride. That's when the Browning cowboy claimed his moment. Louis brought the arena to its feet with a 91-point score on Drago to finish with 265.25 points and win the event.
Lucas Devino finished second in Billings with 263.75 points after also riding for 92 points in the championship round.
Columbia Falls native did not record a qualifying score on Sunday after entering the second round in ninth place. Former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty did not record a qualifying ride this weekend in Billings.