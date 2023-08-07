Helena High product Sam Petersen has won five rodeos this year and sits top 15 in the world standings, and he’s only 19.
“You know, I couldn’t expect less, it's been pretty outstanding, it's my rookie year. I didn’t get to rodeo much last year on my permit just because of injury and I knew that I just had to take advantage of my rookie year. There’s no time to wait and I need to rodeo as hard as I can and just get my name up in the standings,” Petersen, a bareback bronc rider, said.”
In high school, Petersen was a national champion, competing in steer wrestling and bronc riding but now he’s just focused on the broncs.
“Nobody in my family was really roughstock riders. My grandpa, he rode bareback horses back in the day. They started the mini buckers program here in Montana, mini barebacks and saddle broncs, and I saw that and I knew I needed to try it. I had been riding mini bulls at the time and I was getting kind of tired of the bull riding and I looked for a new event. The bareback riding… I just kind of fell in love with it,” Petersen said.
The National Finals Rodeo is three months away, and they take the top 15 bronc riders in the country. Two weeks ago, the Helena cowboy was 18th, now he’s 13th.
“You know I just, I don’t really think about that. That’s obviously the end goal but there’s a lot in between so I just got to take it one rodeo at a time, one horse at a time and just keep doing my best and the cards will fall where they may,” Petersen said.
Petersen will be on the road throughout the country competing in PRCA rodeos before the National Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada, in early December.