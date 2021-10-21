GREAT FALLS - Jam-packed bleachers, busy sidelines and a whole lot of school spirit will be radiating throughout Memorial Stadium on Friday night, when the CMR Rustlers and Great Falls High Bison meet in their annual crosstown football game.
"The whole town knows about it," said CMR senior Ashton Permann. "The streetlights are off during this Friday night, it's a very important game."
The two teams will take the field with almost identical records. CMR enters the game 5-3 and 4-2 in Eastern AA play, while the Bison are 4-4 overall, 4-2 in Eastern AA and riding a 4-game winning streak.
"Everyone has just been clicking lately and our confidence level is definitely there, I feel like out team has really connected over the past four games, " added Great Falls senior Ryan Krahe.
The Rustlers on the other hand, have lost two straight games, but they're confident they can get back on track against their rivals.
"This is definitely our year," exclaimed CMR senior Gabriel Price. "This is our town and it's going to be a lot different than it was last season, we can promise you that."
Both teams have already clinched an opening round home playoff game, but the winner on Friday's night game will clinch the #3 seed in Eastern AA, while the loser will have the #4 seed.
"I think this will be up there for one of the most memorable games," added Great Falls senior Devron Brewer. "Coming in both having the same conference record, it's an exciting game, it's going to be fun."
While the Great Falls crosstown game is like book full of memories, the two teams are ready to write its next chapter.
"Tomorrow's game is going to be remembered a long, long time," said Great Falls head coach Marc Samson. "I hope the people of Great Falls really do appreciate what young people that will be lining up tomorrow, playing a game that they love."
"This crosstown game takes every player that ever played in this game back to 1968, back to 1981, back to 1998 for me," added CMR head coach Dennis Morris. "It just sparks up a bunch of memories and tradition that comes with both teams."
Whether you are rooting for the Rustlers or Bison, Friday nights crosstown game is going to be something you don't want to miss.