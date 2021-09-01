In the opening week of AA high school football, there were many close games, but none had a crazier finish than CMR and Hellgate.
After CMR held a 14 point lead heading into the fourth quarter, things got crazy. Hellgate scored two touchdowns and added a 2-pt conversion to take a 29-28 lead.
CMR would respond and take back the lead 34-29 with three minutes left in the game. Hellgate delivered again scoring with just 44 seconds left, to take a 35-34 lead.
CMR would then drive down the field and Trey Mans kicked a game-winning field goal with 5 seconds left to give the Rustlers the 37-35 win.
"We had three different opportunities where all we had to do was hang onto the ball and run the clock out, but first game things happen in first games," said CMR head coach Dennis Morris.
"We kept fighting through it. We had 44 seconds left and our kids were able to get it done," added Morris.
As the kicking unit took the field to try and win it for the Rustlers, senior Tristan Shanks found himself in a different role than last season. "I used to be in that position, where Trey was. I was just praying for him on the sidelines and praying for the win," added Shanks.
While the Rustlers won the game 37-35, they will look to take some of the momentum they gained into their next game this week.
"We are going to ride that high. It's the first time in two years that our fans are going to be there and we are looking forward to having all the support," added Morris.
The Rustlers play their home opener on Friday September 3 when they host Glacier.