GREAT FALLS - In front a large crosstown crowd on CMR senior night, the Rustlers volleyball team swept the Great Falls High Bison in straight sets to finish the regular season 24-0.
"It's awesome, you couldn't ask for a better night," said CMR head coach Patrick Hiller.
CMR opened the match on fire thanks in large part to the hitting junior Ella Cochran and senior Lauren Lindseth. The Rustlers won the opening set 25-10 over the Bison.
In the second set it was more of the same for CMR, as Lindseth was having her way on the floor. The Montana State commit was piling up kill after kill on Thursday night, as she helped her team to a 25-11 win the second set.
"We like to feed the hot hand," added Hiller. "Lauren had it rolling tonight and every time we went her way, she delivered."
The Bison would try and make a charge in the third set, but CMR was too much. The Rustlers cruised to a 25-7 win in the third and final set to sweep Great Falls High and finish the regular season 24-0.
Up next for both the Rustlers and Bison is the AA Eastern Divisional in Billings November 4-6.