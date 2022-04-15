BOZEMAN, Mont. – As the Montana State Lacrosse team traveled back from their game against North Dakota State on Sunday, their trip took an unexpected turn.
"Somebody in the back said hey we see smoke coming out of the bathroom," Cats Senior Club President, Bubba Ullman said. "We immediately pull over to evacuate the bus, then our driver and our coach open up the engine bay in the back and we can just see smoke coming out and realized like 'Oh this is serious, this isn't just going to be a fire extinguisher to put it out.'"
Within minutes, the bus went up in flames. Thankfully, no one got hurt; however, over $40,000 worth of gear, laptops and other personal items were left behind.
"My backpack was completely torched, all of my notebooks and my calculus textbooks," Cats Sophomore Vice President Billy Diffley said.
"I don't think anybody really thought anything of it to start out and then when we saw the flames it set in, it was pretty surreal," Cats Sophomore Goalie Ethan Zwickey said.
The team got back to Bozeman Sunday night, made a GoFundMe page and spread the word on social media.
Little did they know, the team would raise their $40,000 goal within eight hours, and nearly double the amount raising over $71,000 in two days.
Please help out @msumenslax if possible.Link to Gofundme: https://t.co/c9eKbGittE pic.twitter.com/Ttg6K9CpoH— MCLA D2 Report (@D2Club_Lacrosse) April 11, 2022
"Man the heart is huge," Club Founder and Head Coach Chris Kelley said. "Just the outpouring of people's support was unreal, people we've never met, programs back east, programs down south."
"Our last game we had just lost to North Dakota State University and I think collectively between the players and parents of those players we got over one thousand dollars from them," Ullman said. "Even the Griz community of lacrosse were donating to us, we had a 10 thousand-dollar anonymous donation, we're very grateful to them, East Coast Dyse donated heads, mesh and strings for all of our guys, it's just amazing."
The Bobcats (7-5) are 10th in the MCLA Division Two rankings with their final regular season game on Saturday against Wyoming.
The team's support over the past week has given them another motive to finish the year strong and make a run in the playoffs.
"Growing up in Montana, lacrosse hasn't been the biggest thing around the state, but it's growing," Zwickey said. "To see people support a small lacrosse school like Montana State has been incredible, we were motivated from the start, but this is definitely a lot more motivation., we just really want to show out for the people who showed out for us."
The team has closed their GoFundMe page; however, the donor portal on their website is open for further donations.