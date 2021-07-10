Sean O'Malley takes on Kris Moutinho in UFC 264 main card

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY... The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: Sustained out of the west at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 15 percent. &&