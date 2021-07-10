Sean O'Malley takes on Kris Moutinho in UFC 264 main card

Great Falls- A big night in the octagon as we have Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor taking center stage for a rematch, but it's also a special night for one of Helena’s very own Sean O’Malley as he will be featured in the main card.
O'Malley will take the stage in UFC 264 and will take on Kris Moutinho in the bantamweight.
Right now O'Malley is sitting on a 13-1 record and is coming off a big victory against Thomas Almeida.
The main card will kick off tonight at 8pm, and O’Malley will be the first fight to kick things off.