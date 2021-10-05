  • Alex Eschelman

History was made and barriers were broken at the 2021 AA State Golf Tournament as Gallatin Boys Golf took home the Raptors' first-ever team title in school history and Billings West Girls Golf snapped Bozeman's five-year winning streak. 

The 2021 AA State Golf Tournament was a historic one for some teams across the Treasure State. On the final day of the two-day tournament at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, the Gallatin Boys clenched their first state title which was also the Raptors' first team title in school history. For the girls, Billings West took home the victory for the first time since 2014 and snapped the Bozeman Hawks' five-year winning streak. 

The Gallatin Boys send off four of their five varsity team members as most of the Raptors' players were Seniors, while the Golden Bears say goodbye to their lone fourth year, Kadence Fischer. Though taking home the team title was big for West's Head Coach, Marcus Drange, and Gallatin's Head Coach, Matt Clark, they say their senior leaders are what made the team wins special. 

"That one's going to get me," Drange teared up and said. "She's wonderful. She has not missed a varsity trip since her freshman year, she's been on every single one. She's been a part of our teams that have taken runner up and for this one to come full circle for her, it's awesome. It'll be a hard goodbye when she graduates." 
 
"Yea it's pretty special," Clark teared up and said. "It's a great thing for our school, but I just feel so good for the kids. I've had them for four years at Bozeman High and at Gallatin, they have high character, they're hard working and they are very deserving. Such good kids, it's a good way to send them out." 