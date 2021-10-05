The 2021 AA State Golf Tournament was a historic one for some teams across the Treasure State. On the final day of the two-day tournament at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course, the Gallatin Boys clenched their first state title which was also the Raptors' first team title in school history. For the girls, Billings West took home the victory for the first time since 2014 and snapped the Bozeman Hawks' five-year winning streak.
The Gallatin Boys send off four of their five varsity team members as most of the Raptors' players were Seniors, while the Golden Bears say goodbye to their lone fourth year, Kadence Fischer. Though taking home the team title was big for West's Head Coach, Marcus Drange, and Gallatin's Head Coach, Matt Clark, they say their senior leaders are what made the team wins special.