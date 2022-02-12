GREAT FALLS - It was a historic day at the 2022 Montana High School Swimming State Championships. In Class AA the Sentinel Spartans and Great Falls High Lady Bison both captured their first state titles since the 1970's, while in Class A Billings Central continued their dynasty as the girls won their 3rd straight championship and the boys their fifth in the last six years.
In boys AA it was back and forth all afternoon between Glacier and Sentinel. It wasn't until the final few events when the Spartans separated and claimed the title. Jackson Moe won the 100 Backstroke, AJ McCormick won the 100 Breaststroke and the Spartans won the 400 Freestyle Relay to capture their first State Championship since 1973.
In girls AA, Great Falls High had a day to remember. The Lady Bison kicked things off with a victory in the 200 Medley Relay, added two more first place showings in the 200 Freestyle Relay and 100 Breaststroke, before closing out the day with a victory in the 400 Freestyle Relay winning their first State Championship since 1978.
"We knew coming into this that we had a chance for this." added Great Falls head coach Ed McNamee. "We knew that there was going to be a chance to do something pretty special this weekend and to bring people through to winning a State Championship, that's really special."
Down in Class A, it was a clean sweep for the Billings Central Rams. The Rams girls were led by Alyson & Kelly Early. Alyson won both the 100 & 200 Freestyle while Kelly took first in the 50 Freestyle. That led Central to their third straight State Championship.
As for the Rams Boys, Freshman Daniel Apostol and junior Fillipo Caporaso each took first place in their two individual events. Apostol won 200 IM and 100 Freestyle, while Caporaso won the 50 Freestyle and the100 Butterfly, as Billings Central grabs their fifth championship in the last six years.
"This is my first State team title as this is my first year in the United States, but it feels good to win important as this as team and most importantly as a family." added Rams junior Fillipo Caporaso.
Below are the first place finishes in ever event from Saturday's Swimming State Championships.
200 Medley Relay
A/B Girls Billings Central 2:00.08
AA Girls Great Falls High 1:50.26
A/B Boys Whitefish 1:52.46
AA Boys Sentinel 1:44.91
200 Freestyle
A/B Girls Alyson Early Billings Central 1:58.63
AA Girls Samantha Sheridan Billings West 1:59.59
A Boys Caleb Mark Hardin 1:56.14
AA Boys Jackson Moe Sentinel 1:44.89
200 IM
A/B Girls Ada Qunell Whitefish 2:08.97
AA Girls Teagen Boysen Helena 2:13.22
A/B Boys Daniel Apostol Billings Central 2:04.46
AA Boys T Long Huynh West 2:02.05
50 Freestyle
A/B Girls Kelly Early Billings Central 26.07
AA Girls Addy Lewis Big Sky 23.69
A/B Boys Fillipo Caporaso Billings Central 21.78
AA Boys Hellgate Sean Murphree 22.77
100 Butterfly
A/B Girls Sophi Logue Big Fork1:04.96
AA Girls Addy Lewis Big Sky 57.85
A/B Boys Fillipo Caporaso Billings Central 52.30
AA Boys Thad Holdsworth Butte 52.78
100 Freestyle
A/B Girls Alyson Early Billings Central 54.52
AA Girls Lily Milner Flathead 50.30
A/B Boys Daniel Apostol Billings Central 49.12
AA Boys Ben Woldtvedt GF High 48.46
500 Freestyle
A/B Girls Ada Qunell Whitefish 5:11.36
AA Girls Samantha Sheridan West 5:09.55
A/B Boys Dylan Shelton Billings Central 5:22.84
AA Boys Garrett Krattiger Helena 4:51.33
200 Freestyle Relay
A/B Girls Billings Central 1:46.94
AA Girls Great Falls High 1:43.08
A/B Boys Whitefish 1:40.20
AA Boys Glacier 1:33.44
100 Backstroke
A/B Girls Myah Kunz Billings Central 1:03.88
AA Girls Lily Milner Flathead 55.13
A/B Boys Logan Botner Whitefish 56.32
AA Boys Jackson Moe Sentinel 51.61
100 Breaststroke
A/B Girls Sophi Logue Big Fork 1:15.11
AA Girls Julia TenNapel Great Falls High 1:08.53
A/B Boys Christian Kay Billings Central 1:10.26
AA Boys AJ McCormick Sentinel 1:01.25
400 Freestyle Relay
A/B Girls Billings Central 3:52.81
AA Girls Great Falls High 3:40.27
A/B Boys Billings Central 3:34.05
AA Boys Sentinel 3:21.15