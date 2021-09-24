HELENA, Mont. - This was a game circled on everyone's schedule back in August. Two big dawgs going at it tonight.
What a perfect homecoming weekend, and the fans couldn't agree more.
Early first quarter Sentinel mishandles an exchange between quarterback Zac Crews and running back Kellen Curtiss and Forrest Suero snags the ball out of the air for the Bengals. An early turnover for the Spartans on their first drive of the game.
The story of the first half for the Bengals was not capitalizing in the red zone. Both their first quarter red zone drives ended up in field goals. And that would make it 6-0 Bengals after one quarter.
After a botched fake punt from Sentinel, it looked like Helena was in the driver’s seat.
But the Sentinel Spartans finally struck gold as Zac Crews finds Drew Klumph on a quick slant for a 61-yard score. They would tack on another score on a Zac Crews 29-yard scamper to make it 13-6 at the half.
The second half saw Sentinel jump out a 20-6 lead, and they would go on to win this one, 27-6.