2020 was a year to remember for the Missoula Sentinel football program after the Spartans won their first state title since 1972.
"It was an amazing feeling," said Spartans senior Joe Weida. "And what is interesting is we want to make sure we feel it again this year. We just want to get that feeling again so more fuel to the fire to get us back up there."
After ending their 48-year title drought, Sentinel aims to now defend that crown in 2021. The team looks a little different this fall after losing four seniors who now play for the Montana Grizzlies and another pair of talented players that headed off to Washington and BYU. Meanwhile recent Griz commit Zac Crews will be the team's new quarterback after being an all-state tight end last season. But despite the missing pieces, Sentinel feels they have reloaded and are ready to contend once again. Head coach Dane Oliver has his program's numbers higher than ever and the new guys are ready to play championship level football.
"It's good we have a lot of spots to fill with those seniors leaving last year but we have dudes out here who are working hard every day and filling those roles," said Crews. "It's just fun to be out here with these boys, they are fun to be around all the time."
"We know there's a target on our back and since we lost all the seniors we have to get together and gas each other up and stay as a family," added Weida. "Our main goal is being the tightest team in Montana and that state championship will come after being a family."
Sentinel opens up their season this Friday night hosting Billings West inside Washington Grizzly Stadium in a rematch of last year's state championship game.