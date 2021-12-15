MISSOULA, Mont. -- Nine students at Sentinel High School signed their Letters of Intent to play sports at the college level on Wednesday.
They include Paige Sawyer playing volleyball at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Tanner Klumph, Chase Green and Jacob Siraman running cross-country as well as track and field at Minnesota, Utah State and Montana Tech respectively.
Joe Opitz will join his classmate in Butte to play golf at Montan Tech, while Charlie Kirgan will play football for the Orediggers.
Collin Shaules, Joe Weida and Brooke Stayner will all stay in Missoula. Shaules and Stayner will run track and cross-country for the Griz, while Weida is committed to play football next fall.
"Yeah I mean our class, we've won a lot," Klumph said on Wednesday.
"I mean nine people signing is just a testament to all the hard work we've all put in. Most of us come together for track so hopefully we'll go out one last season where we can get it done. So I mean we all get along great, we all work hard, we all respect each other and what they've done."
Many of those choosing to stay in Montana had other opportunities at schools across both the Pacific Northwest and the country.
Stayner has chosen to stay in her hometown despite numerous offers from Power Five schools including Washington, Washington State, Oregon State and Clemson just to name a few.
Last spring, Stayner won state titles in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump while taking 4th in the 200-meters, helping the Spartans to yet another team title.
Stayner says it's a relief to make her decision and she's excited to be a Grizzly.
"For the past week since I made my decision, I haven't felt more relaxed in months," Stayner said this week. "It feels so good to be sure about where I am going and be really happy with the decision I made."
"I grew up around these coaches and I have so much confidence in them. That was a big part in my decision, I have always had so much love for the program that I grew up watching and going to football games and basketball games...I have so much love for the school in general that going to another school and just being another athlete wasn't exactly what I wanted to do."