Montana's top-rated prep football prospect, Missoula Sentinel's Dylan Rollins, verbally committed to play for the BYU Cougars on Tuesday.
Rollins made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. The Spartans senior lineman had received numerous offers from around the country. His final list of schools also included Minnesota, Oregon State, North Dakota State and Montana State.
After helping Sentinel win their state football title this fall since 1972, Rollins was also recently named a finalist for Sports Illustrated's All-American team, marking him as one of the top 250 high school football seniors in the country.
