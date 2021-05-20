MISSOULA, Mont. - Track and field student-athletes from Montana are moving forward to the NCAA regionals.
There are seven students moving on, marking the most qualifiers the Grizzlies have had since 2017 a release from Grizzly Athletics says.
According to the release, Montana will be represented in the javelin, with three student-athletes competing: Dylan Kipp and Evan Todd on the men's side, and Kimberly Earhart for the women.
Montana's other qualifiers include: Cade Johnstone (men's 400 meters), Jacob Lamb (men's 800 meters), Tanessa Morris (women's hammer throw) and Brent Yeakey (men's discus).
Yeakey has now qualified two times, while the other six athletes are making their regionals debuts May 26 through May 29 in College Station, Texas.
The top 48 athletes in each event qualified for the NCAA West Regional – while another 48 qualified for the East Regional in Jacksonville – with the top 12 from each site then advancing to the NCAA Championships, which will take place next month in Eugene, Oregon.
Below is a look at Montana's NCAA West Region qualifiers from the Grizzly Athletics release:
Kimberly Earhart / Javelin
The senior from Plains, Montana, has represented Montana at the Big Sky Championships three times in her career, scoring once. She recorded a lifetime-best throw of 153-11 in Montana's opening meet of the spring – her first competition in nearly two years – when she won the Al Manuel Northwest Invite and, in turn, threw a qualifying mark. She enters regionals seeded 42nd in the field.
Cade Johnstone / 400 Meters
The sophomore sprinter had a day to remember at the Big Sky Championships, scoring 16 points and reaching the podium twice. His big moment came in the 400 meters. A day after winning the preliminary race with a time of 47.50, Johnstone cut nearly a full second off his time (46.64), coming from behind to win the race and break a 36-year-old school record. Johnstone now owns two school records and has two Big Sky titles under his belt (also the 4x400-meter relay in 2019). The Forsyth, Montana, native enters his first regionals meet seeded 36th.
Dylan Kipp / Javelin
While his Big Sky Championship performance didn't go as planned, Kipp owns the Big Sky's top javelin throw of the season, reaching 230-4 in late March, the second-best throw in school history and 2 feet shy of a school record. He has twice won a meet and has surpassed 200 feet in four of five competitions this spring. Kipp enters regionals with a realistic chance to advance, currently seeded 13th in the field.
Jacob Lamb / 800 Meters
Lamb is a two-time Big Sky champion, winning the 800 meters and 4x400-meter relay at the 2020 Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships, but his best performance may have been last weekend when he won the preliminary round of the 800 meters, with an adjusted time of 1:49.36, a PR by nearly 2 full seconds and the fastest time in the Big Sky this season. The race qualified Lamb for regionals, where he is seeded 36th.
Tanessa Morris / Hammer Throw
Morris was the favorite entering last week's Big Sky Championships, and she didn't disappoint, cruising to a victory in the hammer throw with a top mark of 199-0, more than 17 feet better than second place. The Canadian thrower, a junior in her first season at Montana after beginning her career at the University of Lethbridge, has been dominant all year, winning seven of her eight events and ranking No. 2 in Montana history with a PR of 202-1. She ranks 26th in the NCAA West Region entering next week's competition.
Evan Todd / Javelin
Todd has had an impressive freshman season, including a fourth-place showing at the Big Sky Championships last week. The freshman has surpassed 200 feet in four of his six meets this spring, with a top throw of 218-11, when he won the Bengal invitational. The Kalispell native ranks 23rd in the NCAA West Region.
Brent Yeakey / Discus
After qualifying for NCAA Regionals in 2019 in the shot put, Yeakey showed his versatility by making it during his senior season in the discus (he also nearly qualified in the shot put, as well, ranking 57th). In 2019, Yeakey set a school record in the outdoor shot put. In 2020, he became the school's record-holder in the indoor shot put. This spring, with a throw of 180-9 in his home state of Oregon, he set the school's discus record. Yeakey reached the podium last week at the Big Sky Championships, finishing second in the discus, and now enters his second regionals meet – and first in the discus – seeded 37th.