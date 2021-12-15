HELENA - It was a busy Wednesday afternoon at Helena High School where six athletes made their college decisions official and signed their National Letter's of Intent. Marcus Evans, Kaden Huot, Chase McGurran, Gavin Thennis, Kade Schlepp and Forrest Suero put pen to paper on Wednesday and finalized their decisions on where they will further their education and athletic endeavors.
Evans, Huot and McGurran will be playing football next year for the University of Montana. Getting the chance to join the Griz and Bobby Hauck's team was an easy decision for all of them and one they can't wait to share together.
"I mean, it's been a long time coming," said Marcus Evans. "I'm very happy I get to go with two of my fellow teammates and to join my brother. I'm just ready to be a Grizzly."
"Feels kind of surreal to just see all of my friends go out and do what they want to do," added Chase McGurran. "It feels pretty awesome to have it all on the same day and sing on the same day."
"We have a great friend group, a lot of athletes and a lot of talented ones," said Kaden Huot. "It's been our dream since small fry, flag football even, to go to college and play our favorite sport."
Joining the three UM commits on the gridiron next fall will be Kade Schlepp and Forrest Suero. The two very close friends will be staying close to home as they suit up for the Carroll College Saints next fall. The decision to stay in the Capital City was an easy one for both Helena High seniors.
"The education piece was huge for me'" exclaimed Kade Schlepp. "I want to pursue Pre-Med and they have a great program at Carroll, so I'm really excited about that."
"I feel like the hometown atmosphere really helped me a lot," added Forrest Suero. "Knowing they really wanted me, really wanted me to be there and really wanted me to play is awesome too."
Gavin Thennis was the only Bengal who signed to play another sport besides football on Wednesday, as he will continue playing baseball at Spokane Falls Community College. The second baseman helped lead the Helena Senators to the Legion State Championship this summer and can't wait to get back out on the field soon.
"It's been a dream of mine to play college baseball ever since I was growing up," said Gavin Thennis. "I just always wanted too, so it feels good to get it signed and get it over with and hopefully go out this season and win another State Championship."
Wednesday's signing day was a big step for these athletes as they start to make the transition from high school to college athletics. It also symbolizes a culmination of hard work and dedication that they each have put into their respective sports over the years in order to make a day like today possible.