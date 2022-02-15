HAVRE - Jerome Souers is a Big Sky coaching legend. Whether it be his 20 seasons as the Head Coach at Northern Arizona or his dozen years on staff with the University of Montana, he's had success all over the place. Now Souers takes over as the head football coach at MSU-Northern, and looks to bring a winning tradition to Havre.
"It's going to require a lot of work, a lot of community support and require a lot of people chipping in." said MSU-Northern head coach Jerome Souers. "Then we will be able to continue the direction of this program in a way that Chancellor Kegel sees it and a way that we can bring Havre what it deserves, a quality football program."
While much of the attention to a football team goes towards the product on the field, Souers wants to make sure his program is well-rounded.
"Football programs are a platform to educate young men about adulthood, not just playing and being a good football player, but understanding their academics and their social responsibilities and having a direction in their life." added Souers.
Finding that direction is what led the football coach back to the Treasure State. "Montana is a state that I love, it's treated me well over the decades in many regards and it feels like home to me."
Now that coach feels like he is back home, he is eager to get work and make the MSU-Northern football program into a consistent winner.
"We're not going to do anything different, we're not going to reinvent the wheel, not going to be fancy, we're just going to bring winning football, that's all were going to do."
While there are still lots of hurdles to cross before the start of next season, MSU-Northern has found it's new light to lead the way.