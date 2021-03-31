The 3-seed Montana State Bobcats' season came to an end Wednesday afternoon in a 5-set loss to the 6-seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Southern Utah took the first set before the Cats opened up the second set with a seven-point lead, later leading as much as 10. That set went in MSU's favor, making it a 1-1 game.
The third set also went in the Cats' favor, giving them a 2-1 lead. But, the Thunderbirds mounted a comeback to sweep the last two sets for the upset.
Montana State ends the season with a 10-5 (10-4 BSC) record.