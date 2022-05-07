GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sports, concerts, and community events are all making a comeback after spending some time away because of COVID. And as for today’s big comeback, well, this is a special one.
“After COVID, this year is the first year we’ve hosted a full gamut of area games all across the state. So, you know, it’s been a long time coming,” said Jamie Wood, Special Olympics Montana VP of Sports. “We had to set programming aside and totally shut down in 2020. We’ve been inching our way back, and it’s nice to see all these athletes again in person, the smiles on their faces, and everybody working so hard to be here to support the athletes in their endeavors today”
The feeling was almost indescribable to see such a showing of support from the community, as they welcomed back their athletes. Especially Great Falls' own, Josh Anderson, who even after more than 20 years, still gets the same rush when he competes.
“Feels good. It really feels good to be able to be competing against other athletes at the same ability and similar age as me,’ said Anderson. “I’m just trying to push myself a bit more and that way I can get a new personal best record.”
Whether they got a personal best or not, today was less about competing and more about celebrating the return of an event that means so much to so many.
"This is more what normal looks like,” stated Woods. “You see the smiles, the hugs, the high-fives, every team cheering on each other. So, I think I can say that we’re officially, we’re back man. And we’re back strong.”
1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Gold, silver, and bronze weren’t what mattered today, because at the end, it was all smiles. And that was the most important thing.