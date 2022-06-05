GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Team Montana heads down to sunny Orlando Florida, as they get ready to represent the Treasure State at the 2022 Summer Olympic Games.
“It has been a whirlwind but we are ready to go,” explained Special Olympics Sports Coordinator, Brittani Bush. “We are so excited for these athletes to get going after practicing so hard and dealing with all the hardships of COVID, and wondering whether or not we were even going to be able to go on this trip. Now we are ready to go, we’re ready to get in action, and travel down together and have a wonderful time.”
If we learned anything from the pandemic, it’s that nothings a guarantee.
Even in sports.
Thankfully for Team Montana, their hard work and patience has been rewarded with the opportunity to represent and compete in the 2022 Summer Games.
And in their eyes, they’ve already won before they’ve even touched down.
“I can’t even tell you how big a win it is for us. It’s great. We’re so excited. These athletes have earned it. They’ve done so much just to get here, and we’re so proud of each and every one of them.”
An incredible experience awaits these athletes, and for swimmer Dalan Dagen, this will be the first time he’s left Montana, and hopes to swim in more than just the pool.
“I love the water,” smiled Dagen. “I love water, especially when I go camping. I’m hoping we get to see the ocean, that’s what I want to see. Definitely.”
You can cheer on Team Montana at the summer games starting next June 5th on ABC and ESPN