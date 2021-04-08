Bobcat Athletics Director, Leon Costello, announced on Thursday morning that Montana State Men's and Women's Basketball head coaches, Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford, have both signed contract extensions through the 2014-2015 season.
After finishing his second season leading Bobcat Men's Basketball, Sprinkle brought the team to their first Big Sky Championship game in 12 years and recorded back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 19 years.
As for Binford, she wrapped up her 16th season coaching Bobcat Women's Basketball and since her first year in 2005, she's recorded consecutive winning seasons since 2008. The Montana State legend is also the winningest coach in program history with 270 victories and counting.
Per Bobcat Athletics' announcement, Coach Binford stated, "the culture we have established at Montana State is truly something special." Coach Sprinkle commented, "this is an aligned athletic department and university as we all share the same passion for Bobcat Athletics."
While we won't see the two teams on the court until this fall, both coaches are currently recruiting for the upcoming season.