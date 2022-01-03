BOZEMAN, Mont. - Standing room tickets the Montana State Bobcats versus North Dakota State in the NCAA FCS Championship game will become available Tuesday morning.
The MSU Bobcats said in a Facebook post standing room only tickets give access to the stadium, but not a seat. Standing room ticket holders are allowed to stand in open space during the game; however, they may not block the view of seated ticket holders.
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. MST for $75, not including additional fees and taxes.