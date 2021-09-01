Montana State Volleyball has started the season 2-1 with a loss to Long Beach State and back-to-back wins over Dixie State and Boise State. Though the season just began, Head Coach, Daniel Jones, is already cherishing this year.
"I am having the most fun," Jones laughed and said. "This is an incredible team, they're all very committed, my staff is incredible, I just couldn't be happier to be honest."
After the Cats took it to five sets with the Beach but ultimately lost to LBSU 3-2, they swept DSU 3-0 and defeated BSU 3-1.
"Sometimes when we've had those hard losses like Long Beach State we've all just kind of retreated and licked our wounds and tried to come back and do it again," Jones said. "Whereas this time around, we've been able to put some tools in place where we are facing more of these things head on...it requires some fearlessness to do that and this team has definitely got that."
That tough mentality and good communication within the program is something that Coach Jones plans to continue making a priority heading into The Bobcat Classic this week.
"For me, I have to make sure there's no barriers in the way from the coaching staff or within the team," Jones said. "I look at previous seasons and maybe we've had the talent to go further, but we've tripped ourselves up at times and that's my job to manage that."
MSU starts the tournament in Shroyer Gym on Thursday against Arkansas, followed by Portland and Utah State on Friday and Saturday.