Manhattan Tigers’ Varsity Football Captain, Corban Johnson has played football since elementary school.
"I just love the team aspect of it, getting time to spend with friends out here, working hard and being able to accomplish things,” Senior Wide Receiver and Defensive Back, Johnson said.
Accomplishing his goals has been a part of Johnson’s DNA since day one.
"I think I've known him since first grade and he's just an all around great example,” Senior Wide Receiver, Wyatt Jones said. "He's always showing up early to practice, he's always getting his schoolwork done and he's always there for you."
Along with being there for his teammates, Johnson has been a part of Manhattan’s Tiger Buddy program for three years, where he’s worked with an elementary school student every Wednesday for an hour.
"When I grew up, I looked up to the high schoolers so much and I think it's a cool aspect for him to be around me,” Johnson said. “I love being around him and I look forward to it every week."
The senior captain also has had a 4.0 GPA all four years of high school, he’s a member of the National Honor Society and he's Senior Class President.
"He takes his responsibilities, he holds to them and Rocko (elementary school student who Corban works with) sees that,” Manhattan School Counselor, Bridget Woolbaugh said.
“Like most of our little boys, he can be very active and Corban takes that energy and works it with him so that Rocko becomes his best person around Corban."
"He's just a perfect example of what a student-athlete should look like," Manhattan Head Football Coach, Chris Grabowski said. "He gets good grades, he works hard in school and in his sport, he's a great citizen and a great example for young kids to follow. If you want your kid to look up to somebody that would be the kid that I would want my kid to look up to."
As his peers look up to him, Corban has looked to the Manhattan community for motivation to continue putting his best foot forward both on an off the field.
"I don't think you should be limited to one thing, you need to go out there and create good character,” Johnson said. “My reputation is very important to me, we don't just represent ourselves but the school, the team and the community.”
Johnson plans to attend college after graduation and study engineering.