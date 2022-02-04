With the girls state wrestling tournament just weeks away, Gallatin's Lily Schultz reminisced on becoming Gallatin High School's first-ever state champion. 

"It felt unreal," Schultz said. "I couldn't believe it, it took a few minutes to be like wow I really just won state." 

Throughout her four years of wrestling in high school, the senior has won all-state and all-conference awards as well as competed on the varsity boys team the last two seasons.

"She's put herself in the position to do something pretty special and go back-to-back," Gallatin Girls Wrestling Head Coach, Hunter Chandler said. "That's something special for the school but also for our team. She's just a great leader." 

Schultz dedicates around 12 hours a week to wrestling year-round as she also competes on a club team when high school wrestling isn't in season. When she's not practicing or studying, she's working as a customer service associate at Walmart, bringing more than just her hard work along with her. 

"She's one of the nicest people on our team," Raptors senior wrestler, Cameron Amende said. "I think that's good for our whole team. We have feuding sometimes and she's always there to clear it up. Everyone listens to her cause some people are scared of her you know she's tough." 
 
"I was so nervous my first open mat and she said don't worry about it," Raptors junior wrestler, Maria Matosich said. "You see her wrestle guys and you see her give it her all. It's really cool and fun to watch and it's been fun to watch her succeed. It makes you think oh cool I want to do that too."
 
Schultz hopes to go back-to-back and continue wrestling in college. 
 
"It makes you a better person all around, I would just say go get started, go find a wrestling club and I'm sure you'll love it." 