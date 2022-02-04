With the girls state wrestling tournament just weeks away, Gallatin's Lily Schultz reminisced on becoming Gallatin High School's first-ever state champion.
"It felt unreal," Schultz said. "I couldn't believe it, it took a few minutes to be like wow I really just won state."
Throughout her four years of wrestling in high school, the senior has won all-state and all-conference awards as well as competed on the varsity boys team the last two seasons.
"She's put herself in the position to do something pretty special and go back-to-back," Gallatin Girls Wrestling Head Coach, Hunter Chandler said. "That's something special for the school but also for our team. She's just a great leader."
Schultz dedicates around 12 hours a week to wrestling year-round as she also competes on a club team when high school wrestling isn't in season. When she's not practicing or studying, she's working as a customer service associate at Walmart, bringing more than just her hard work along with her.