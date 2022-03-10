Manhattan High School’s Paydin Smith, has cheered for the Tigers for two years.
"I like the family atmosphere of it and it's fun,” Smith said. “I just love it. I love being at the games and it makes me a lot more involved at the school as a whole."
Being involved is an understatement for Smith. The senior is a member of the National Honor Society, the president of the Family Community Careers Leaders of America club, Student Government senior class female representative, a tiger buddy and a resident assistant at Churchill Retirement Home.
"They have the spunkiest personalities. I love it, they're like my grandparents that aren't my grandparents but inherently are my grandparents cause I work there,” Smith laughed and said.
While the elderly have spunky personalities, Smith has a cheerful spirit that is felt by the community.
"Her positivity is super contagious,” Tigers Cheer Coach, Megan Ely said. “Even for me, if I come from a hard day at work or something then I am just reminded why I'm a coach here."
"My coaches like to tell me that I'm really good at what I do, but I learned it all from her,” Tigers Senior Cheerleader, Mateo Orona said. “I don't even know if I'd be successful in cheer if it wasn't for Paydin."
"Well lots of love and joy let's put it that way,” Churchill Retirement Home Resident, Harriet Tjornhom said. “Other than that, what could she possibly bring to me. I’m so proud of her."
That feeling is mutual, as Smith has taken pride in a piece of advice Tjorhom once gave her.
"If they could go back and be the age that I was they totally would in a heart beat so they just tell me to live it up and be at everything all the time. Even if you're tired - keep going, be in this world while you can. It’s all going to slow down eventually, but we all just have to live it up while we're living it."
Smith plans to attend Carroll College in the fall and continue cheerleading as well as study to become a physicians assistant.