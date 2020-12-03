Student of the Week: Ronan's Lexie Gauthier

Ronan High School cheerleader Lexie Gauthier's greatest asset is her smile.
Whether she's smiling as she cheers on her Maidens and Chiefs or while supporting her community on different front, she's always trying to spread her contagious smile with others.
"I think that just working around people and showing them light that our community really has, sometimes they don't see it, is really the most meaningful to me," Gauthier said.
One of the biggest ways that Gauthier illuminates that light is through her own suicide prevention initiatives. Not only does she create local radio spots about mental health awareness, but, more importantly, she organizes an annual glow run in Ronan for suicide prevention.
This is an issue that hits close to home for her after losing two friends to suicide in 2018.
"That really impacted me and drove me to show people that their worth, whether they see it or not. Everybody is fighting a battle that they can't see. And by helping them or just making their day with a simple cup of coffee can really change someone's life."
Gauthier tries to show young girls in the community their worth by pushing them to pursue careers related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). She's been creating STEM kits and distributing them, hoping that they'll be inspired to one day turn dreams into reality.
She's even putting together a children's book with her mom, who's an illustrator, about young girls working in STEM.
"Your love for STEM begins at a young age whether you realize it or not," Gauthier said. "The name of the book, it's kind of a work in progress, is going to be called, 'You look good in a lab coat.'"
Gauthier's work in and out of the classroom has caught her teachers' attention. Bill Becker, Gauthier's teacher advisor, has seen what her presence does for her peers.
"It kind of lights of the room when she's there. It brings the level of competition up. It brings the level of rigor up. That just provides a better opportunity and experience for everyone around her."
She can even bring that level of competition up with emotional maturity.
"Lexie's not negative. She can debate with somebody. And can take it to the level to the level of we can agree to disagree to move on," said Heather Gray, a Ronan High School business teacher.
One day, just maybe one day, she'd love to share that selfless leadership with all Americans.
Those accomplishments are still just scratching the list of Gauthier's achievements. She's a talented pianist, class president, speech and debate team member and even a pageant contestant for Miss Flathead Lake and Miss Montana Teen. As busy as she is around the clock though, all her work ties back to her selfless goals.
"Everything I do for my community is for my community and none of it is for me."
"I'd like to be President of the United States one day and I don't say that lightheartedly because I really mean it.”