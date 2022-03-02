Butte Central's Eric Loos shines on court and in class at new school

BUTTE, Mont. -- Sometimes, it's not easy being the new kid in town--or in the case of Eric Loos, the new kid in school... which happens to be across town from your old one.
The junior traded in his purple and white jersey at Butte High for maroon and white at Butte Central last year.
Like a power forward adjusting in the post, Loos has had to adjust to his new setting. But the fact that his teammates are people he's been friends with since childhood has made the transition easier.
"Well, as the new guy, we've been friends since I was little," Loos said. "We always have been friends. So, we're kind of just like a big family together still. I've always been their friend, so they count me just like their old teammates. They treat me just like they treat each other."
Loos' strong connection to his teammates and his hometown have slotted him into a natural leadership role--not only on the hardwood but in the classroom and community as well.
When he's not driving in the lane for easy buckets or setting up his teammates on the perimeter, Loos can be found lending a hand at local food and clothing drives.
One of his favorite things to do is to lead by example by visiting the younger kids in the district's elementary schools and helping teach them what it means to be a role model.
"Every week, we just try to help our community out, especially our younger classes," Loos said. "We always go down to their school to help them out. We're just kind of role models toward them. So it's good knowing that people look up to us."
Loos' can-do attitude and positive outlook has helped translate to results on the court. In his first year as a Maroon, the power forward powered his team to a 22-1 record and a championship victory in the Western A divisional tournament.
"Eric brings a toughness to our team," Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said. "He's got that physical presence on the interior, but also a little bit of confidence, a little bit of swagger, that you really need to be successful."
"He's extremely competitive," Kelly continued. "He's that guy that wants to be in the big moment, whether he's on offense or defense. He's absolutely a guy that his teammates are looking to."
An example for finding success in a new setting while maintaining loyalty for his family and friends, Eric Loos is our Mattress Firm Student of the Week.