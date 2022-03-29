Butte High's Brooke McGrath: serious on the court, smiling in the community

BUTTE, Mont. -- It shouldn't come as a surprise that a three-sport athlete like Butte High senior Brooke McGrath is a competitor. One look at her face when she's in the game tells you all you need to know.
"A lot of people say I have a very serious face and I look mean, but if you actually talk to me and get to know me, I'm actually a nice person," McGrath said. "I do have a good attitude."
Though her face on the court may not reflect it, McGrath is always wearing a smile underneath. Basketball head coach Bryan Arntson says that's her specialty.
"[McGrath] brings a positive attitude every day, which is a big thing," Arntson said. "Sometimes, high school kids have got a lot going on. She just comes to the gym every day with an open mind and a great attitude."
From volleyball to basketball to tennis, McGrath is an athlete through and through. And while she may wear that "game day" face when she's shooting a basket or sending back a serve, there aren't many things McGrath loves more than putting a smile on other peoples' faces.
"When [I] volunteer, [I love] seeing everybody's happy faces," McGrath said. "Even going to the nursing homes, the old people there love to see younger people. They love to tell stories."
"It's just the joy out of other people," McGrath continued.
In terms of her community and school presence, McGrath is a member of the National Honor Society, the holder of a 3.75 GPA, and a key contributor to her school's Excel Club. Her volunteer work reflects the kind of person McGrath is at heart.
"With Excel Club, I've done Christmas shopping for less fortunate families, which makes me really happy to know that those children on Christmas morning got to wake up and open a gift," McGrath said. "[It feels good] knowing that they wouldn't have been able to do that if we didn't do that for them."
Now a senior set to graduate, McGrath is thinking about continuing her athletic career at Montana Tech as a volleyball walk-on. Whether she's back on the court or lending a hand around town, you know she'll be doing it with a smile---even if you can't see it. For that, Brooke McGrath is our Mattress Firm Student of the Week.