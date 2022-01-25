Butte High's Kodie Hoagland: multi-sport talent and community role model

BUTTE, Mont. -- From the hardwood, to the batter's box, to the back nine, Kodie Hoagland is a one-of-a-kind athlete.
The Butte High senior is a natural when it comes to sports, and girls' basketball coach Bryan Arntson knows it well.
"I think she's really level-headed on the basketball court--she doesn't let her emotions get too high or too low," Arntson said. "She brings that to our team. When we're looking for a spark, she's the one we look to."
As great a basketball player Hoagland is, she's even better on the links. Hoagland was named an All-State golfer each of her four years in high school, and she's cherished every moment.
"I have other friends outside of sports, but [there's] nothing quite like how I can share my experience with my teammates and my coaches and everything."
Truly, Hoagland is an incredible athlete, whether she's taking a pull-up jumper or she's swinging a pitching wedge. But what she does in her community shows that her sports skills aren't the only thing worth celebrating.
In addition to athletics, Hoagland sports a 3.9 GPA in the classroom. She's been a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters. When Arntson was coaching the Special Olympics, Hoagland was more than happy to lend a hand.
"She's a role model for the youth in town, she's always out volunteering," Arntson said. "When we put on our youth camp in the summer, she was the first one to sign up and ask what she can do to help."
Hoagland's role in her community will only continue to grow, even after she graduates high school, as the All-Stater will remain in the Mining City through college as a commit to the Montana Tech golf team.
And while Hoagland narrows her focus to golf, her dedication to the community she calls home remains broad.
"I just think that anything can help," Hoagland said of her volunteer work. "It's definitely worth it in the end, just by the impact you might make on other people. And it can change the way you look a things, and help yourself as well as others, too."