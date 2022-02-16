HELENA - Jacob Curry has helped the Capital High boys basketball team off to a 13-2 to the season and has the Bruins as one of the top teams in the entire state, but his impact in Helena reaches far beyond what he does on the basketball court.
"He's a tremendous student." said Capital boys basketball coach Guy Almquist. "He has a great work ethic and does anything and everything we ask him to do, but what really sets Jacob apart from others is how much he cares about other people."
Jacob Curry's caring nature can be felt all throughout Capital High School.
"I strive to be involved in anything I can." added Capital High senior Jacob Curry. "I play three varsity sports, I am president of a club as well as participate in four or five other clubs at school. I also like to participate in the community as much as possible and get out and help."
One club Jacob dedicates a lot of time helping out with, is Bruin Pure Performance. A club at Capital High that helps promote healthy lifestyle choices to students in Helena.
"I am the president of Bruin Pure Performance which is a club that promotes living a healthy lifestyle and staying drug and alcohol free." added Curry. "We go and talk to elementary school students and middle school students about the dangers that are involved with alcohol and drugs. While there, we also promote living a a healthy lifestyle and teach them the importance of being active, eating right and making good choices."
Curry really enjoys helping and supporting others. While most of that can be felt in his work in the classroom or community, it also shows up in his play on the court.
"He certainly wants to have personal success, but team success and relishing the success of his teammates is huge to him." said Almquist. "Having someone like that as a captain on your team and one of your better players, is really beneficial to our program."
Jacob Curry leads in the classroom, on the basketball court and out in the Helena community and that's what makes him this week's Mattress Firm Student of the Week.