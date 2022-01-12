GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Central Catholic boys basketball team has gotten off to a strong start to the season on the court, but off of it senior captain Kaiden Horner is making just as big of a difference.
"He's a great student, he's great on the court and off the court, friends with everybody and a joy to have around." said GFCC boys basketball coach Eric Vincent.
Kaiden is a competitive individual, but not just when it comes to playing on the hardwood. "I got to say it's the classroom." added Horner. "Academics, that's where my priorities are actually, but I think that competitiveness definitely translates into sports."
When he isn't helping lead the Mustangs out on the floor, Kaiden is leading community service opportunities through GFCC'S leadership high school program.
"We meet once a month and we go out and learn about the community of Great Falls, what drives it and what kind of service we can do to help out."
Some of that service for Kaiden has seen him volunteer his time to work with kids at Holy Spirit school and even coach a middle school basketball team.
"It was super fun, got to work with a great bunch of kids, teach them basketball, it was blast."
Mustangs coach Eric Vincent has known Kaiden for years and has watched him turn into one of the top student leaders at Great Falls Central Catholic.
"He's a 4.0 student. He's involved with community service and leadership positions and it really tells you everything you need to know about Kaiden. He's a well-rounded kid, well liked, well received and he's got a great future ahead."
His impact on the court for the Mustangs and in the community helping others is what makes Great Falls Central Catholic 's Kaiden Horner our Mattress Firm Student of the Week.