HELENA, Mont. - For this week's edition of our Mattress Firm Student of the Week, we head to Helena Capital high school, where this young man's presence can be felt in a ton of different ways, including with the youth of Helena.
Josh Petersen is a senior at Capital high. He's a three sport athlete who finds his competitive nature most on the wrestling mat, excels in playing jazz instruments and still has time to make a difference in his community, most often with Helena-Area Boy Scout Troop 207.
"Every Memorial Day especially my troop helps clean the sides of roads and then also plant flags on the veteran headstones," said Petersen.
Josh is working towards becoming an Eagle Scout, and the project he committed to was a project set to help the POW-MIA.
"Our troop started working with them around 2017-ish and that's when my brother decided to start an eagle project by building wreath stands for them, and that's when I decided for my eagle project to build a shelter for them so they could be protected from the elements," said Petersen.
Josh completed his Eagle project over the summer, and eagerly awaits to see it put to use this holiday season, and his troop leader has really seen him grow into an adult through his time in scouts.
"I've known him for about five years now, I've really seen him grow and mature and become more of a leader in the troop. He's set an example for the younger scouts in the troop as a positive role model," said LeRoy Wasoba.
"He's a pretty cool guy, I love having him around scouts, it's pretty fun," said Ryan Griffeth, a 6th grader in the Helena-Area Boy Scouts.
Between athletics, band, and his busy schedule as a boy scout, you will always find Josh putting 100% of his effort into what he does, and hopes he can make a difference in the lives of those around him. That is why Josh Petersen is our Mattress Firm Student of the Week.