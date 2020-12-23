Madison Laverdure named Mattress Firm Student of the Week

GREAT FALLS- Along with juggling cheerleading, singing in the Delphian Choir, and school work, Madison Laverdure also has time to participate in the one thing she loves the most, and that's helping in her after school program.
Since her sophomore year at Great Falls High, Madison has been an assistant teacher in the Hands program at Sacajawea Elementary School.
Whether it's helping these young kids with homework or just being a mentor, Madison says being around these kids has inspired her to one day be a teacher herself.
"Seeing how when you walk in, they're always just so bright and so happy and that they can just change your mood however your day went. They can just change it just like that", says Laverdure.
Outside of being the Student Body Secretary, Madison is also the varsity cheer captain. During her time on the team, she has built a close relationship with her coach Roni Gaines, that she'll never forget.
"We are so close. She is like another mom to me and without her I don't know where I'd be."
Although these two have only known each other for a short time, Gaines says she has noticed the type of impact Madison has on the team and those around her.
"She takes charge with whatever she needs to. She's a great role model. She just really steps in when you need her to and she's super positive and she's just a great student leader", says Gaines.
With all these great characteristics, Madison plans to one day become a 3rd grade teacher for Great Falls Public Schools.