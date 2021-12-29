HELENA, Mont. - The Helena-area community should know the name Forrest Suero already, but if you don’t, he is a kid who is doing his duty to the place he has always called home.
"Coach Evans has always talked to us and told us that doing community service and helping out the community is a big part of being an athlete in Helena and in Montana," said Forrest Suero.
Suero, born and raised in Helena has made an impact on the field, in the classroom, and in his community. He has spent time giving back through the Nami-walk, helped build beds at teen pregnancy for new expected babies, and even helped out at Warren with the "walk-to-school" day, and I asked him what it has been like to be able to make an impact here in Helena...
"It feels good, just because they come and support us every game, especially the next couple of years because I'll be at Carroll, they're going to come support me also, so I just want to go support them too and be out there helping them," said Suero.
Suero recently committed to play football at Carroll College, which means he is set to remain local for at least another four years, and I asked him what it was that finally sold him on becoming a member of one of the most historic NAIA powerhouse football programs.
"I felt like that sit-down with Purcell when he came to my house with my mom and my dad, he really just kinda had the perfect picture, and I really enjoyed what he said and everything. My mom, right when he left, was like oh you have to go here, and I was like, I know,” said Suero.
His high school teammate, and one of his best friends, Marcus Evans told me how he’s seen Forrest grow through high school and told me what it means to see one of his best friends make a difference in the community he will continue to call home.
"I mean it's huge, especially since he's going to college here, the community knows who he is and just putting in that impact to help people is a really big thing on our team and it was really preached, but Forrest did a really good job at leading that,” said Evans.
Suero has always prioritized making an impact and doing everything he can to show his full appreciation to the community he calls home, and that is why Forrest Suero is our Mattress Firm Student of the Week.