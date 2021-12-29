Darby Hannan has worked with Special Olympics since her freshman year at Bozeman Sigh School.
"I showed up to the first day of soccer practice and I don't know... I can't really describe the feeling that I got," said Hannan. "Everybody was smiling laughing you could feel the joy."
From that point on the senior has served as a unified partner for soccer, basketball and bowling.
"I'm kind of like a coach," said Hanna. "But I'm there to be their partner and help them learn the skills and just kind of be an example I guess."
Not only does Hannan lead by example as a coach, but she's also a 4.0 student and served as a captain for the varsity soccer team her senior season. Along with being a friend to everyone inside and outside of the classroom.
"My favorite thing about being a Special Olympics athlete is being with my friends and with Darby," said Bozeman High Special Olympian Ida Huseby. "(She helps me) to be a good sport and if I ever lose how to cheer me up."
"The biggest impact I see isn't necessarily at practices," explained Bozeman Schools Special Olympics Head Coach Joey Hancock. "It's not at our competitions, I see her interacting at school in the halls, out in public, it just seems so natural and pure the way she cares for other people."
While Hannan leaves a lasting impact on her peers, she says they've inspired her from the beginning.
"They are just unapologetically themselves all the time and I appreciate that about them so much. My role as a unified partner is leading as an example for them but honestly they have been role models for me as well."