Bozeman Girls' Soccer Captain, Darby Hannan, has worked as a unified partner with Special Olympics for all four years of high school. Though her responsibility is to lead by example, she says the Special Olympic athletes, "have been role models for me as well." 

Darby Hannan has worked with Special Olympics since her freshman year at Bozeman Sigh School.

"I showed up to the first day of soccer practice and I don't know... I can't really describe the feeling that I got," said Hannan. "Everybody was smiling laughing you could feel the joy."

From that point on the senior has served as a unified partner for soccer, basketball and bowling.

"I'm kind of like a coach," said Hanna. "But I'm there to be their partner and help them learn the skills and just kind of be an example I guess."

Not only does Hannan lead by example as a coach, but she's also a 4.0 student and served as a captain for the varsity soccer team her senior season. Along with being a friend to everyone inside and outside of the classroom.

"My favorite thing about being a Special Olympics athlete is being with my friends and with Darby," said Bozeman High Special Olympian Ida Huseby. "(She helps me) to be a good sport and if I ever lose how to cheer me up."

"The biggest impact I see isn't necessarily at practices," explained Bozeman Schools Special Olympics Head Coach Joey Hancock. "It's not at our competitions, I see her interacting at school in the halls, out in public, it just seems so natural and pure the way she cares for other people."

While Hannan leaves a lasting impact on her peers, she says they've inspired her from the beginning.

"They are just unapologetically themselves all the time and I appreciate that about them so much. My role as a unified partner is leading as an example for them but honestly they have been role models for me as well."