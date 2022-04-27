Student of the Week: Butte Central's Brenna Foley guides the youth on her team and in her school

BUTTE, Mont. -- There's no beating around the bush. This year's Butte Central softball team is young and inexperienced.
"I've only got three seniors," said Butte Central softball head coach Chunky Thatcher. "I've got four freshmen who have never played before. Not Little League or nothing."
That's why having a senior leader like Brenna Foley is so valuable.
"Brenna has done everything I've asked of her," said Thatcher. "She's played second base, she's caught, she's played the outfield. She's got a pretty good bat, though sometimes I've taken the bat out of her hands to bunt. She's a great bunter. She's a team player."
At a small school like Butte Central, Foley has shined as a multi-sport athlete in softball, volleyball and basketball. And while she has that competitive athletic spirit, it's the friends that she's made that really inspire her to keep going.
"We've been really close through all of high school and even junior high," Foley said. "Teams in junior high were small too, so we just practiced together."
But Foley's affinity for building relationships with others isn't just limited to the softball diamond. While her veteran presence and versatility make her a valuable member of her softball team, she's even more valuable lending a hand to the younger kids in her school district.
Foley is a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters and often volunteers at the yearly Elks Hoops Shoot contest. Both are example of Foley helping the youth in her community--just like she helps the younger kids on her softball team.
"I go to Central Elementary every Wednesday and hang out with a little girl," Foley said. "We just do fun crafts and stuff, and I help her with her homework."
"Last week, we made bracelets together and made some origami," Foley continued. "It was really fun."
And while Foley doesn't plan to continue with athletics when goes to college at the University of Montana, her passion for guiding the youth and sharing a smile is something that will never stop. For that, Brenna Foley is our Mattress Firm Student of the Week.