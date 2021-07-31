The Helena Senators advanced in the AA Legion State Tournament with a 5-4 victory over the Billings Scarlets.
The Senators got off to a blazing start scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to a 4-1 lead.
In the top of the 5th Scarlets' first baseman Michael Feralio brought in two runs with a double to left to knot the game at 4.
Helena would respond right back in the bottom of the 5th as Forest Suerro came through with an RBI single. That was all the Senators needed as they win it 5-4.
They will play either the Kalispell Laker or the Billings Royals on Sunday at 11 a.m.