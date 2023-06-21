ALL OVER, Mont. - Number 5.
Deadlocked at zero early in the game, WEST had EAST backed up in their own territory. Gage Norslien found himself in trouble and Florence’s Colten Rice swoops in like a Falcon! KAPOW! He brings a sack lunch to the endzone and West scores first!
Number 4.
Speaking of trouble, Patrick Duchien found himself in some after a bad snap! But the Florence Falcon is quick on his feet and finds Hamilton’s Eli Taylor in the endzone! BOOM! He makes a leaping grab for a West touchdown!
Number 3.
Belt’s Garrett Metrione turns VILLAIN! Rolling out of the pocket Duchien was looking for a big play but instead finds a HUNGRY HUSKY! WHAM! A 43 yard pick ALMOST 6 for EAST!
Number 2.
The "Big Run Signal" was spotted in the 4th and Billings Centrals’ Kade Boyd answered the call! Off the fake reverse, he’s got a lot of green and only a few players to beat! POW! He takes it 90 yards to the house a Touchdown East!
And finally, Number 1.
To the 3rd quarter where we find our "Hero of the Week"! Up by 8, West stopped East on 4th down and were looking to extend their lead. Polson’s Jarrett Wilson fires one to Bryce Umphrey! KABOOM! The Bulldog hauls it in for a big WEST touchdown! And West would go on to win the 76th Shrine Game!